Afghanistan: 3 killed in Helmand blast

Kabul [Afghanistan], March 6 (ANI): Three people were killed in a blast in Helmand province on Saturday morning near the provincial police headquarters in Lashkargah city, reported TOLO News.

The blast resulted in the death of Sayed Mahmood Sadat, in charge of the National Directorate of Security (NDS) prosecutors' office in Helmand.

Sadat's family said that two of his security guards were also killed in the blast, reported TOLO News.

No one yet has claimed responsibility for the attack, including the Taliban.



More details are awaited.

According to TOLO News data, 270 civilians and security force members were killed and 173 more were wounded in various security incidents across the country in February.

It further stated that 166 security incidents, including magnetic IED blasts, roadside bomb blasts, targeted attacks and Taliban offensives, occurred in Afghanistan in February.

In January, TOLO News findings indicated that 271 people were killed, and 347 others were wounded in Afghanistan.

According to the data, most of the security incidents were due to magnetic IED blasts and targeted attacks in major cities of Afghanistan, including Kabul, Nangarhar, Herat, Kandahar and Faryab. (ANI)

