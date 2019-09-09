Representative image
Representative image

Afghanistan: 3 people wounded in IED blast in Kabul

ANI | Updated: Sep 09, 2019 19:32 IST

Kabul [Afghanistan], Sept 9 (ANI): At least three people were injured in a magnetic improvised explosive device (IED) blast in Shaheed Square here on Monday.
The incident was confirmed by Kabul police spokesman Ferdaws Faramarz, according to TOLOnews.
The blast occurred in Kabul's Police District (PD) 4. (ANI)

