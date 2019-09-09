Kabul [Afghanistan], Sept 9 (ANI): At least three people were injured in a magnetic improvised explosive device (IED) blast in Shaheed Square here on Monday.
The incident was confirmed by Kabul police spokesman Ferdaws Faramarz, according to TOLOnews.
The blast occurred in Kabul's Police District (PD) 4. (ANI)
Afghanistan: 3 people wounded in IED blast in Kabul
ANI | Updated: Sep 09, 2019 19:32 IST
