Afghanistan: 30 injured in blast near Bagram airbase

Parwan [Afghanistan], Dec 11 (ANI): At least 30 people have suffered injuries in an explosion near Bagram airbase on Wednesday here.

The injured were rushed to a hospital for the treatment, Tolo News reported citing a local source.

Following the explosion, clashes erupted between foreign troops and attackers close to the airbase, said a spokesperson for the provincial governor Wahida Shahkar.

Earlier, Pajhwok Afghan News has reported that a suicide car bomb has targeted a NATO convoy in Bagram district.

However, a NATO source has rejected the reports of any car bomb attack on its convoy and said that the Taliban attempted to attack the hospital being constructed just off the base.

The police forces have blocked the road close to the airbase. (ANI)

