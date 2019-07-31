Afghanistan: 34 killed, 17 injured in blast on highway

Kabul [Afghanistan], July 31 (ANI): At least 34 people, including women and children, were killed and 17 others were injured in a bomb blast on Herat-Kandahar Highway in northwestern Afghanistan on Wednesday, authorities said.

The explosion occurred in the Shawiz area when a bus carrying dozens of passengers was en route to Farah province from Herat, an official of Herat hospital, Mohammad Ibrahim Mohammadi, told Tolo News.

The injured included women and children, the official added.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The blast came a day after three children were killed and 23 others were injured in a suicide attack at a busy market in Kandahar province. (ANI)



