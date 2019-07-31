Kabul [Afghanistan], July 31 (ANI): At least 34 people were killed in a bomb blast on Herat-Kandahar Highway on Wednesday morning, officials said.
The deceased included women and children, TOLOnews reported.
The blast came a day after three children were killed and 23 others were injured in a suicide attack at a busy market in Kandahar province. (ANI)
Afghanistan: 34 killed in highway blast
ANI | Updated: Jul 31, 2019 10:00 IST
