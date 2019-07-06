Faryab [Afghanistan], July 05 (ANI): At least four civilians were killed and 36 others suffered injuries in a Taliban attack">attack in northern Faryab province of Afghanistan.
The Kamma Press, citing the 209 Shaheen Corps, reported that Taliban fired multiple rounds of mortars and rockets in a market area.
The Corps said that the shelling started at 6:39 am [local time].
Taliban has conducted various attack">attacks in a past few days. On June 2, 68 people suffered injuries in a coordinated attack">attack by the terror group which rocked the city of Kabul. (ANI)
Afghanistan: 4 killed, 36 wounded in Taliban attack
ANI | Updated: Jul 05, 2019 17:58 IST
Faryab [Afghanistan], July 05 (ANI): At least four civilians were killed and 36 others suffered injuries in a Taliban attack">attack in northern Faryab province of Afghanistan.