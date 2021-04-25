Afghanistan: 4 police officers, 1 civilian killed in two incidents

Kabul [Afghanistan], April 24 (ANI): Four police officers and a civilian were killed in two different incidents in Kabul's District 4 and Paghman district this morning.

Citing sources, Tolo News reported that Rafi Osmani, lecturer at a private university in Kabul, was killed in an attack by unidentified gunmen in Kabul's District 4 this morning.

Police said the two incidents are under investigation.



No group including Taliban has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

More details are awaited.

Meanwhile, four civilians were killed and two more were wounded in a roadside bomb explosion in the city of Ghazni this morning, a provincial council member Nasir Ahmad Faqiri said, reported Tolo News. (ANI)

