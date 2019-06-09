Afghanistan: 4 Taliban militants killed after IED explodes prematurely

Kabul [Afghanistan], June 9 (ANI): At least four Taliban militants were killed and one sustained injury after an improvised explosive device (IED) went off prematurely in the central province of Daikundi on Sunday.

Provincial governor Ahla Rahmati told media that the militants had planned to plant the IED in Malkok area of Pato district to target the security forces convoy. The bomb, however, exploded prematurely, killing four on the spot and leaving one grievously injured, reports Xinhua.

Taliban militants frequently use IEDs to target security forces. As per official figures, at least 120 civilians in Afghanistan are killed in such incidents every month.

In a separate development, at least six Taliban militants were killed and five others sustained injuries in an anti-terrorism operation carried out by Afghan forces in the western province of Farah, provincial police spokesman Mohibullah Mohib said on Sunday.

No comments have been received by the Taliban with respect to the above two developments.

Afghanistan is suffering from an unstable political, social, and security situation due to the activities of the Taliban and Islamic State. The Afghan National Defence and Security Forces (ANDSF) regularly conduct joint offensive operations to combat terrorism across the country. (ANI)

