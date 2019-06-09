Taliban militants frequently use IEDs to target security forces. As per official figures, at least 120 civilians in Afghanistan are killed in such incidents every month.
Taliban militants frequently use IEDs to target security forces. As per official figures, at least 120 civilians in Afghanistan are killed in such incidents every month.

Afghanistan: 4 Taliban militants killed after IED explodes prematurely

ANI | Updated: Jun 09, 2019 17:31 IST

Kabul [Afghanistan], June 9 (ANI): At least four Taliban militants were killed and one sustained injury after an improvised explosive device (IED) went off prematurely in the central province of Daikundi on Sunday.
Provincial governor Ahla Rahmati told media that the militants had planned to plant the IED in Malkok area of Pato district to target the security forces convoy. The bomb, however, exploded prematurely, killing four on the spot and leaving one grievously injured, reports Xinhua.
Taliban militants frequently use IEDs to target security forces. As per official figures, at least 120 civilians in Afghanistan are killed in such incidents every month.
In a separate development, at least six Taliban militants were killed and five others sustained injuries in an anti-terrorism operation carried out by Afghan forces in the western province of Farah, provincial police spokesman Mohibullah Mohib said on Sunday.
No comments have been received by the Taliban with respect to the above two developments.
Afghanistan is suffering from an unstable political, social, and security situation due to the activities of the Taliban and Islamic State. The Afghan National Defence and Security Forces (ANDSF) regularly conduct joint offensive operations to combat terrorism across the country. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 17:31 IST

Massive protest in Hong Kong against China extradition bill

Hong Kong [China], Jun 9 (ANI): Tens of thousands of protestors took to the streets of Hong Kong on Sunday to protest against the recently proposed extradition rules by the government that would allow criminal suspects in the city to be sent to mainland China for trial.

Read More

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 16:22 IST

Mallya spotted at Kennington Oval, evades questions on extradition

London [UK], Jun 9 (ANI): Absconding liquor Baron, Vijay Mallya, who is facing extradition proceedings in UK, was seen attending India's match against Australia at the Kennington Oval in London on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 16:02 IST

Democracy a part of India's ethos: Modi interacts with...

Colombo [Sri Lanka], Jun 9 (ANI): Welcomed amid loud chants of "Modi!Modi!", Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with the Indian diaspora in Sri Lanka at the India House here on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 15:07 IST

Angelina Jolie seeks more international support for Venezuela

Bogota [Colombia], June 9 (ANI): Hollywood star and special envoy for United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Angelina Jolie on Saturday urged the international community to provide more support to Venezuela, from where the number of refugees and migrants has risen to over four million.

Read More

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 14:50 IST

PM Modi meets Sri Lankan Oppn leader Mahinda Rajapaksa

Colombo [Sri Lanka], Jun 9 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the incumbent Sri Lankan Leader of Opposition and former President, Mahinda Rajapaksa, during his official visit to the nation on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 14:17 IST

Nepal seeks help in identifying bodies recovered from Mt Everest

Kathmandu [Nepal], Jun 9 (ANI): Nepal sought help in identifying the bodies of four mountaineers that were recovered from Mount Everest, the world's highest peak, during this expedition season.

Read More

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 13:45 IST

Modi plants sapling at President's Secretariat in Colombo

Colombo [Sri Lanka], Jun 9 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the first foreign leader to visit Sri Lanka after the Easter terror attacks, planted a sapling at the President's Secretariat here on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 13:29 IST

Pakistan airspace closure reduces Afghan exports to India, says official

Kabul [Afghanistan], Jun 9 (ANI): The closure of Pakistan's airspace to commercial flights between Kabul and New Delhi has decreased Afghanistan's exports, including dry fruit, vegetables, fresh fruit, carpets, and handicrafts, to India by 30 per cent, officials said on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 12:39 IST

Sri Lanka: Modi visits church targetted during Easter terror attacks

Colombo [Sri Lanka], Jun 9 (ANI): Showing India's solidarity with the people of Sri Lanka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid his respects at the St. Anthony's Church, which was targetted during the Easter terror attacks.

Read More

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 12:19 IST

Polling for Presidential elections underway in Kazakhstan

Astana [Kazakhstan], Jun 9 (ANI): Kicking-off the high stakes presidential elections, polling opened at 7 am across Kazakhstan on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 12:03 IST

Happy to be back, says PM Modi on arrival in Sri Lanka

Colombo [Sri Lanka], Jun 9 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived here on Sunday for a short stay on his way en route India from the Maldives.

Read More

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 11:21 IST

Greater participation of MSMEs boosts domestic, global trade:...

Tokyo [Japan], Jun 9 (ANI): At a meeting of the G20 Summit, Union Minister for Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal said that a greater participation of the medium and small scale enterprises (MSMEs) in developing countries, like India, will boost the domestic as well as the global trade.

Read More
iocl