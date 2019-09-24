Representative Image
Representative Image

Afghanistan: 4 terrorists killed in joint operation, several detained

ANI | Updated: Sep 24, 2019 05:01 IST

Kabul [Afghanistan], Sept 24 (ANI): A joint operation was carried out by US and Afghan troops against proscribed terror groups Al-Qaeda and Taliban in a compound in Afghanistan's Helmand province in which four terrorists were killed while several other militants were detained.
The operation was carried out in Musa Qala, a Taliban stronghold in Helmand, according to the National Security Council (NSC) of Afghanistan.
The NSC said that AQIS leader Asim Umar, who was the target, was in the compound. While it did not elaborate on Umar's status, it, however, informed that his courier, who was tasked with delivering messages to Al-Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri was killed.
Taliban's explosives chief for Helmand and two other deputies were also killed in the operation.
The NSC said that six Pakistani females, including a woman identified as Umar's wife, were in custody while eight Taliban and several foreign terrorists were also detained.
During the operation, the troops seized and destroyed Taliban weapons and ammunition.
The Afghan NSC said it was assessing reports of possible civilian casualties.
"Unfortunately, we are hearing reports of possible civilian casualties. As a responsible government, we are still assessing those reports and will address them accordingly," it said. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 05:27 IST

China helped us when we were right at 'rock bottom': Imran Khan

New York [USA], Sep 24 (ANI): China helped us "when we were right at the rock bottom", said Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 05:15 IST

Godavarthi Venkata Srinivas named India's next envoy to Guinea Bissau

New Delhi [India], Sept 24 (ANI): Godavarthi Venkata Srinivas has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Guinea Bissau, with residence in Dakar, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 04:48 IST

Modi urges UN members to join India's coalition for Disaster...

New York [USA], Sep 24 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday invited UN member states to join the coalition for disaster resilient infrastructure being launched by India, as e presented a practical approach and roadmap on the pressing issue of global climate change at the first-ever-high le

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 04:25 IST

New York: PM Modi attends Leaders' Dialogue on Strategic...

New York [USA], Sept 24 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi is attending the Leaders' Dialogue on Strategic Responses to Terrorist and Violent Extremist Narratives at the UN headquarters here on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 04:07 IST

How dare you? : Greta Thunberg to world leaders at UN Climate Summit

New York [USA], Sep 24 (ANI): "You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words," were the emotional words of Greta Thunberg, the teenage Swedish environmental activist, who stormed at the world leaders gathered at the UN Climate Change summit in New York, adding, "We are in the beg

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 03:35 IST

Aim to double world climate protection funding to 4 bn euros: Merkel

New York [USA], Sept 24 (ANI): German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday said her country will aim to double the funding of the global climate protection from 2 billion euros to 4 billion euros.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 03:12 IST

'A step forward', says UN chief on Trump's impromptu appearance...

New York [USA], Sept 24 (ANI): UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday said that US President Donald Trump's unexpected appearance at the Climate Action Summit is "a step forward".

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 02:49 IST

Jaishankar meets Turkish, Bulgarian counterparts in New York

New York [USA], Sept 24 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday held separate meetings with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu and Bulgarian Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva here.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 02:03 IST

India holds bilaterals with Niger, Italy in New York

New York [USA], Sept 24 (ANI): India on Monday held bilaterals with Italy and Niger here.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 02:01 IST

We've taken historic steps to increase affordable healthcare...

New York [USA], Sep 24 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (local time) told the United Nations during the first-ever high-level meeting on Universal Health Coverage that India has taken "many historic steps" to increase affordable healthcare access to far-flung areas in the country.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 01:35 IST

Trump gives clarion call to countries to protect religious freedom

Washington DC [USA], Sept 24 (ANI): Expressing concern over the persecution of communities worldwide, US President Donald Trump on Monday urged all the countries to take stringent steps in protecting religious freedom and announced USD 25 million to protect religious sites and relics.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 01:07 IST

There's always a solution: Trump on Kashmir

New York [USA], Sept 24 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Monday said that there's always a solution when asked about Kashmir here during a presser with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Read More
iocl