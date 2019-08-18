Afghanistan: 40 killed, 100 injured in Kabul blast

Kabul [Afghanistan], Aug 18 (ANI): At least 40 people were killed and 100 suffered injuries in an explosion in Darulaman area of Kabul city on Saturday (local time), Tolo news cited a source.

Afghan Interior Ministry confirmed the attack and said the explosion took place at around 10:40 pm, reported Tolo news. According to an Afghan-based journalist Bilal Sarwary, it was a Hazara wedding which was targeted by a suicide bomber.

Sources and eyewitnesses said that the hall was packed with guests when the explosion rattled the vicinity. The injured were rushed to nearby hospitals.

"It was a suicide attack. The attacker detonated his explosives in the wedding hall for men. There are casualties and fatalities in big numbers.', multiple guests at the wedding that was attacked tonight in Kabul's PD6 tells me," Sarwary tweeted.

So far no group has taken the responsibility for the attack.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)