Nangarhar [Afghanistan], July 12 (ANI): At least five people were killed and 40 others sustained injuries in a suicide bombing at a wedding ceremony in the eastern province of Nangarhar on Friday.
The death toll is expected to rise, reported Tolo News.
The provincial government has said that the bombing was carried out by a minor.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
Afghanistan: 5 killed, 40 injured in suicide bombing at wedding
ANI | Updated: Jul 12, 2019 13:10 IST
