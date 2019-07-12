Representative image
Afghanistan: 5 killed, 40 injured in suicide bombing at wedding

ANI | Updated: Jul 12, 2019 13:10 IST

Nangarhar [Afghanistan], July 12 (ANI): At least five people were killed and 40 others sustained injuries in a suicide bombing at a wedding ceremony in the eastern province of Nangarhar on Friday.
The death toll is expected to rise, reported Tolo News.
The provincial government has said that the bombing was carried out by a minor.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 12:46 IST

UN lauds India for reducing multidimensional poverty

New York [US], July 12 (ANI): The United Nations has praised India for reducing multidimensional poverty in the country at the fastest rate in the world.

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 11:56 IST

Amid escalating trade tensions, US, India begin talks

New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI): India and US trade officials held talks on Friday in a bid to resolve the pertaining trade differences.

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 11:48 IST

Sudan army foils coup attempt, detains 12

Khartoum [Sudan], July 12 (ANI): Sudanese army officials on Friday claimed that they have foiled an attempted coup and detained 12 officers for their possible role in it.

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 11:12 IST

Vikas Swarup appointed Secretary of Overseas Indian Affairs

New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI): Diplomat Vikas Swarup was appointed as Secretary, Overseas Indian Affairs, in the Ministry of External Affairs on Friday.

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 11:06 IST

China is 'primary challenge' to US national security: Top...

Washington [US], July 12 (ANI): China is the "primary challenge" to the United States national security over the next 50 to 100 years, a top American army general said on Thursday.

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 10:30 IST

US condemns attempt by Iran to 'harass' British commercial vessel

Washington [US], July 12 (ANI): The United States on Thursday condemned Iran's attempt to "harass" a British commercial vessel in the Strait of Hormuz.

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 09:48 IST

Venezuelan govt, opposition agree to initiate 'permanent peace dialogue'

Caracas [Venezuela], July 12 (ANI): After three days of intense talks, the Venezuelan government and the opposition on Thursday agreed to engage in a "permanent peace dialogue".

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 09:27 IST

Census 2020: Trump pulls back citizenship question demand

Washington [DC], July 12 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Thursday said that he is dropping his administration's plan to add a citizenship question to the 2020 census, a week after the Supreme Court blocked his efforts to include the same.

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 07:06 IST

US mulling partial sanctions relief to N Korea in exchange for...

Seoul [South Korea], Jul 12 (ANI): The United States is considering suspending certain sanctions on North Korea for 12 to 18 months in exchange for the dismantling of the entire nuclear weapons programme, including a main nuclear production facility, a source privy to White House talks said on Thur

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 06:49 IST

'Significant progress' made in Syria's peace progress, says Russia

Moscow [Russia], Jul 12 (ANI): Russia on Thursday said that there has been "significant progress" made with regards to the peace progress in Syria, which aims to end the eight-year-long civil war in the Middle East country.

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 06:21 IST

Maryam's interview 'forcefully' taken off air, alleges Pak scribe

Islamabad [Pakistan], Jul 12 (ANI): In yet another incident of media censorship in Pakistan, an interview of PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz with a Pakistani news channel went off air "forcefully" within a few minutes of broadcasting.

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 06:21 IST

Sydney-bound Air Canada flight makes emergency landing in...

Honolulu [USA], Jul 12 (ANI): At least 35 people suffered minor injuries after an Air Canada flight made an emergency landing in Honolulu airport after the aircraft experienced "sudden and severe turbulence", the airline said on Thursday.

