Afghanistan: 5 security personnel kiiled in erroneous airstrike

Kabul [Afghanistan], Jun 12 (ANI): At least five Afghan security personnel were killed and seven others sustained injuries in an erroneous airstrike on a military base in Afghanistan's northern Kunduz province on Wednesday.

The airstrikes were carried out in the Imam Sahib district at around 2 am (local time) to target terrorists in the region, but they instead struck an army base situated in the Ismael Qushlaq area, said district governor Mahboubullah Sayedi.

It is unclear whether the attacking planes belonged to the US-led coalition troops or the Afghan Air Force, reported Xinhua news agency.

This is not the first time that an erroneous airstrike claimed lives of Afghan security personnel.

A similar scenario had played out in Nahr-e-Saraj district on May 16, this year, where 17 police personnel were killed and 11 others sustained injuries in an airstrike carried out by US-led forces.

Afghanistan is facing an unstable political, social, and security situation due to the activities of the Taliban and Islamic State. (ANI)

