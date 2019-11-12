Afghanistan: 5 terrorists killed after IED explodes prematurely

Kabul [Afghanistan], Nov 11 (ANI): Five terrorists were killed and three others sustained injuries after an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) went off prematurely in Afghanistan's northern province of Kunduz, the country's military said on Monday.

The incident occurred at around 8 pm (local time) on Sunday when terrorists were planting a home-made IED in Haji Mehrab locality of Ali Abad district to target security forces, Afghan Army's 217 Pamir Corps said in a statement, as cited by Xinhua news agency.

No civilians have been reported dead or injured in the incident. (ANI)

