Kabul [Afghanistan], Jun 12 (ANI): A roadside bombing on Tuesday left at least six people dead in southern Afghanistan's Kandahar province, according to local officials.
The explosion took place at around 9 am (local time) in Dand district when a civilian vehicle was targetted by a roadside bomb, TOLO news reported.
Security officials said that two men, two women and two children -- all of them belonging to a family -- were killed in the blast.
No terror group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far. (ANI)
Afghanistan: 6 dead in roadside bomb blast
ANI | Updated: Jun 12, 2019 04:08 IST
