Jalalabad [Afghanistan], Sept 18 (ANI): At least six people suffered injuries in an explosion in Jalalabad city of Afghanistan on Wednesday, the police chief and the provincial authorities confirmed to Sputnik.
Four people carried out the explosion, police said.
No group has so far taken the responsibility for the attack
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
Afghanistan: 6 injured in explosion in Jalalabad
ANI | Updated: Sep 18, 2019 15:31 IST
