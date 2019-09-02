Representative image
Afghanistan: 6 killed in explosion in Kunduz

ANI | Updated: Sep 02, 2019 17:00 IST

Kunduz [Afghanistan], Sept 02 (ANI): At least six security personnel were killed in an explosion in Kunduz city, reported Tolo News.
The city has been a battleground between the Afghan government's forces and the Taliban for hours, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Saturday.
No group has so far taken the responsibility of the attack.
The blast has come a day after 10 people were killed in an explosion in the city.
Kunduz has been rocked by fighting between Afghan forces and Taliban's militants who staged an attack on the city last night.
While the Afghan government claims that the attack has been successfully repelled, the Sputnik correspondent reports that the fighting continues and there are fears that if the battle is not over till night, the Taliban might have a chance to seize the city, reported Sputnik. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 17:16 IST

Hindu women in Nepal celebrate Teej festival

Kathmandu [Nepal], Sept 2 (ANI): The Hindu women across Nepal celebrated 'Teej' festival on Monday. Devotees thronged various temples of Lord Shiva including Pashupatinath temple here to offer prayers.

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 17:07 IST

Rajnath Singh pays homage to Japan's SDF forces

Tokyo [Japan], Sept 2 (ANI): Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday evening (local time) paid his respects to Japanese self-defence forces (SDF) personnel, who died in the line of duty, by laying a wreath at Ichigaya.

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 16:07 IST

Jaishankar discusses Indo-Pacific, bilateral ties with New...

New Delhi [India], Sept 2 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday met New Zealand's Leader of Opposition Simon Bridges and held discussions on Indo-Pacific and ways to strengthen bilateral ties.

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 15:45 IST

Meeting between Kulbushan Jadhav, Indian Deputy High...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sept 2 (ANI): The meeting between India's Deputy Commissioner to Pakistan, Gaurav Ahluwalia and Indian Kulbushan Jadhav has concluded in Islamabad, sources told ANI

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 15:40 IST

Hong Kong protest: Students boycott classes on first day of school

Hong Kong [China], Sep 2 (ANI): In the backdrop of the ongoing anti-government protests across the city, thousands of students in Hong Kong started their school year on Monday by boycotting classes and protesting against the pro-China government.

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 15:27 IST

India's Election Commission officials meet South Korean...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sep 2 (ANI): India's Election Commission officials on Monday met their South Korean counterparts on the sidelines of the fourth General Assembly of Association of World Election Bodies (A-WEB) here.

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 15:03 IST

Rajnath meets Japanese PM, conveys India's commitment to enhance...

Tokyo [Japan], Sep 2 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday met Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe here and conveyed India's commitment to further enhance the defence engagements with Japan.

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 14:40 IST

6 tourists, including 5 Indians, killed by flash floods in...

Nairobi [Kenya], Sep 2 (ANI): At least six tourists, including a Kenyan tour guide and five Indian nationals, were killed when their van was swept away by sudden flash floods in the town of Naivasha on Sunday, the police said.

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 13:30 IST

Indian Deputy High Commissioner to Pak meets Kulbhushan Jadhav

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sep 2 (ANI): The meeting between India's Deputy High Commissioner to Pakistan, Gaurav Ahluwalia and Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav has begun in Islamabad after Pakistan granted consular access to Jadhav.

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 12:55 IST

Rajnath Singh arrives in Japan to strengthen defence ties

Tokyo [Japan], Sep 2 (ANI): Union Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday evening (local time) arrived here on the first leg of his five-day visit to East Asian countries, including Japan and South Korea, with an aim to strengthen military and defence ties with India.

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 12:09 IST

India Firms Win Contract to Supply Gas to New Yangon City Project

Singapore, Aug 31 (ANI): A consortium formed by Indraprastha Gas Limited and Gail Consortium (IGL Consortium) was chosen by the New Yangon Development Company (NYDC) to supply and distribute natural gas to the New Yangon City project.

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 11:32 IST

Indian envoy meets Pak Foreign Office official over Kulbhushan...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sep 2 (ANI): India's Deputy High Commissioner to Pakistan, Gaurav Ahluwalia reached the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday morning to hold a meeting with its spokesperson Mohammad Faisal over the grant of consular access to Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav.

