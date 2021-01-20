Afghanistan: 6 policemen wounded in Herat mine blast

Kabul [Afghanistan], January 20 (ANI): At least six policemen were wounded in a mine blast close to a police outpost in Herat province on Tuesday night, local officials said on Wednesday, reported TOLO News.

The blast occurred around 10:30 pm local time in Angel district after a mine placed close to the outpost exploded, said Abdul Ahad Walizada, a spokesman for the provincial police chief.

He said four policemen were wounded and have been taken to the hospital for treatment.

However, Mohamad Rafiq Sherzai, a spokesman for the local public health department, said that six policemen were wounded in the blast and were taken to the hospital, reported TOLO News.



"All wounded policemen are in stable condition," he said.

The residents in the area said fighting was also heard after the blast.

No group, including the Taliban, has claimed responsibility.

Earlier, at least 11 people, including two security force members, were wounded in an explosion in the city of Tarinkot, Uruzgan province on Tuesday.

The Afghan government and Taliban militants continue fighting each other despite the intra-Afghan talks currently ongoing in Qatar's capital of Doha. (ANI)

