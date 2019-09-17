Afghanistan: 8 killed, 10 injured in suicide attack in Parwan

Parwan [Afghanistan], Sept 17 (ANI): At least eight people have been killed and 10 suffered injuries following a suicide attack at President Ashraf Ghani election campaign rally in Parwan district of Parwan on Tuesday.

Local officials have said that Ghani was present during the blast but is safe, reported Tolo News.

Nasrat Rahimi, a spokesman for the Ministry of Interior, said the Parwan blast was a suicide attack and the bomber was on a motorbike.

According to Sputnik, the Afghan presidential election which is scheduled for September 28 has been delayed twice.

The Taliban movement, which has been fighting the government for years, has threatened to disrupt the process. (ANI)