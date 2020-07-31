Afghanistan: 8 killed, 30 injured in car bomb blast at Logar province

Kabul [Afghanistan], July 30 (ANI): At least eight people were killed and 30 injured in a car bomb blast in the Pul-e-Alam city, the capital of Logar province in Afghanistan, TOLO news reported on Thursday.

"Terrorists exploded a car bomb in Pul-e-Alam city which resulted in the killing of at least eight civilians and the wounding another 30," TOLO news quoted Afghan Ministry of Interior ss saying in a statement.

Till now, no one has claimed responsibility for the explosion. However, the Taliban has reportedly denied its involvement.

Meanwhile, on July 28, the Taliban had said that they would observe a three-day ceasefire in Afghanistan for one of the most important festivals of Muslims called Eid al-Adha.

The festival will begin on Friday and end on August 3. (ANI)

