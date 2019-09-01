Afghanistan: 8 killed in explosion in Farah province

Farah (Afghanistan), Sep 01 (ANI): At least eight people, including six civilians, were killed in a roadside bomb blast in Anar Dara district of Farah province on Sunday, the provincial police spokesman Mohibullah Mohib said.

No group has so far taken the responsibility of the attack.

Earlier in the day, at least 10 people were killed in an explosion that rocked the Afghan city of Kunduz.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

