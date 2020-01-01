Balkh [Taliban], Jan 01 (Sputnik/ANI): The Taliban terrorists have attacked a police checkpoint in the northern Afghan province of Balkh, leaving eight policemen dead and three others injured, the Balkh police chief, Ajmal Fayez, told Sputnik on Wednesday.
Fayez said that a group of Taliban terrorists attacked and seized control of a police checkpoint on the Mazari Sharif -- Sheberghan highway for a short period of time overnight Tuesday and were soon repelled from the area.
According to Afghan media citing local officials, the Taliban had a mole among the checkpoint's 14 officers who helped carry out the attack.
The Taliban have not yet responded to the incident. (Sputnik/ANI)
Afghanistan: 8 policemen killed in Taliban attack in Balkh
ANI | Updated: Jan 01, 2020 14:09 IST
