Afghanistan: 9 killed, 18 wounded in explosion in Kandahar province

Kandahar [Afghanistan], July 15 (ANI): At least nine civilians were killed and 18 others suffered injuries in a roadside bomb blast in Khakrez district of Kandahar province on Monday.

The explosion took place at around 2 pm (local time), reported Tolo News, citing the provincial Governor Hayatullah Hayat.

No militant group has so far taken the responsibility of the attack.

Earlier in the day, two children died in an explosion in Northern province of Balkh.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

