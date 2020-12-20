Afghanistan: 9 killed, 6 wounded in Kabul's PD5 area

Kabul [Afghanistan], December 20 (ANI): At least 9 people have been killed and six others were wounded in an explosion in PD5 area in Afghanistan's Kabul, on Sunday, Tolo News reported.

The explosion took place in Spin Kalay square in PD5 of the city.

Three vehicles have caught fire in the area (PD5), however, it is unclear if the explosion is the cause, Tolo News quoted Interior Ministry's deputy spokesman Ferdaws Faramarz as saying.



According to the Tolo News, the explosion targeted the vehicle of Haji Khan Mohammad Wardak, a member of parliament from Kabul. However, Wardak survived the attack.

This blast comes days after an explosion took place in northern Afghanistan's Balkh province targeting a regional leader and leaving a child injured.

On Saturday, the four rocket were fired at Bagram Airfield, a major US base in Afghanistan, from the Qalandarkhil area in Parwan province.

Violence has raged across the country since the Taliban and Afghan government launched peace talks in Qatar's capital Doha in September. (ANI)

