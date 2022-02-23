Afghanistan: Armed men steal health center equipment in Kabul

Kabul [Afghanistan], February 23 (ANI): Armed men in police district 13 of Kabul city stole equipment from a health centre, said the health staff there.

This comes at a time when several cases of murdering, kidnapping and robbery have been happening in the capital in recent weeks, reported TOLO News.



After this incident that took place on Monday, Sayed Farhad, watchman of the clinic said, "The door was knocked on ... then armed thieves entered and threatened me to be silent. They took all of the equipment."

Notably, the Health staff at the centre delivers services for 50-70 patients per day. In a statement, Shaib Shaaban, the head of the clinic shared, "Here, we are delivering free services without fees in various sections including maternity, the children's section, the laboratory, X-rays, and ear, nose and throat."

Residents of the area requested the security officials to take perpetrators to task. According to the security department of Kabul investigations into the matter have begun, reported the news channel. (ANI)

