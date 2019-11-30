Afghanistan: Army commander killed in bomb blast in Helmand

Kabul [Afghanistan], Nov 30 (ANI): Brig. Gen. Zahirgul Muqbil, an army commander of Afghan border forces was killed in a roadside bomb explosion in Marjah district of Helmand province, the provincial governor's spokesman Omar Zwak told Tolo News on Saturday morning.

Zwak said three security force members and a local journalist were wounded in the attack.

The forces were heading to a military operation in Marjah district when their humvee hit a roadside bomb, he added.

The Kabul-based local television network, Shamshad TV, confirmed in a tweet that their local reporter Mohammad Sarwari was wounded in the blast. (ANI)

