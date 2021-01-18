Afghanistan Army kills 8 Taliban terrorists in Takhar province

Takhar [Afghanistan], January 18 (ANI): As many as eight Taliban terrorists were killed and seven were wounded in Khawja-Ghar district of Takhar province by Afghan National Army on Sunday.

"8 Taliban were killed and 7 others were wounded in Khawja-Ghar district of #Takhar province by Afghan National Army last night (Sunday)," Ministry of Defense, Afghanistan tweeted.



Besides the attack in Takhar province, Afghan Army killed 25 Taliban terrorists and wounded eight others in a preemptive operation in Zheria and Arghandab districts of Kandahar province yesterday.

The Army also discovered two hideouts and three strongholds along with a large amount of their ammunition.

"25 Taliban were killed and 8 others were wounded in preemptive operation of ANA in Zheria and Arghandab districts of #Kandahar province, yesterday. Additionally, 2 hideouts, 3 strongholds and a large amount of their ammunition and weapons were destroyed," MoD said in a subsequent tweet. (ANI)

