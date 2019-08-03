Afghanistan: Blast in Herat kills 3 including Zenda Jan's District Governor

Herat [Afghanistan], Aug 3 (ANI): Three people including the District Governor of Zenda Jan, Shukrullah Shakir, were killed in a roadside blast in the town here on Saturday.

The incident took place at around 11 am in the area, according to TOLOnews.

The provincial governor's spokesman, Jailani Farhad, confirmed the news. Further details are yet to be revealed.

Farhad said more information about the incident cannot be accessed at the moment as the telecom services were not working in the district. (ANI)

