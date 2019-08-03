Representative image
Afghanistan: Blast in Herat kills 3 including Zenda Jan's District Governor

ANI | Updated: Aug 03, 2019 16:11 IST

Herat [Afghanistan], Aug 3 (ANI): Three people including the District Governor of Zenda Jan, Shukrullah Shakir, were killed in a roadside blast in the town here on Saturday.
The incident took place at around 11 am in the area, according to TOLOnews.
The provincial governor's spokesman, Jailani Farhad, confirmed the news. Further details are yet to be revealed.
Farhad said more information about the incident cannot be accessed at the moment as the telecom services were not working in the district. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 16:50 IST

Pakistan: Another polio case in Balochistan

Balochistan [Pakistan], Aug 3 (ANI): Another polio case has surfaced in Balochistan, with a five-month-old baby from Killa Abdullah falling prey to the virus this time.

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 16:48 IST

Hong Kong: Protesters march to Mong Kok as unrest enters 9th week

Hong Kong, Aug 3 (ANI): After receiving the last-minute approval to hold demonstrations, protesters swarmed the shopping district of Mong Kok here on Saturday to continue their agitations against the government and the now-suspended extradition bill.

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 15:51 IST

Afghanistan: 8 injured in Kandahar blast

Kandahar [Afghanistan], Aug 3 (ANI): Eight civilians were injured after a bomb mounted on a motorcycle exploded here on Saturday.

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 15:18 IST

Mueller investigation cost USD 32 million: US justice dept

Washington [US], Aug 03 (ANI): The Mueller investigation into Russian interference in 2016 election has cost almost USD 32 million over two years of the probe, said Justice Department in a report on Friday.

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 15:18 IST

CPEC will leave thousands jobless in Gilgit Baltistan: Analyst

Amsterdam, [Netherlands] Aug 3 (ANI): The much-publicised China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) will not only put Pakistan in China's colossal debt-trap, but it will also render more than 10,000 people of Gilgit Baltistan jobless due to the massive influx of Chinese working hand, said Yoana Barakova

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 14:13 IST

Japan 'crossed line' by removing S Korea from 'white list': PM Lee

Seoul [South Korea], August 03 (ANI): Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon on Saturday said Japan has "crossed a line" by removing South Korea from its 'whitelist' of trusted trading partners.

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 14:04 IST

Afghanistan: More than 1,500 civilians killed, injured in July

Kabul [Afghanistan], Aug 3 (ANI): More than 1,500 civilians were killed or injured in Afghanistan in July, according to the United Nations.

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 13:36 IST

California: Garlic Festival shooter, killed himself says Police

California [US], Aug 03 (ANI): The Garlic festival's shooter died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, Gilroy Police Chief Scot Smithee said Friday.

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 13:17 IST

Commerce Secy pushes for market access-related issues with China

Beijing [China], Aug 3 (ANI): Commerce Secretary Anup Wadhawan pushed for some of the market access-related issues of various products such as milk and milk products during his meeting with the Vice Minister of China's Commerce Ministry, Wang Shouwen, on the sidelines of the Eighth Regional Comprehens

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 13:14 IST

Nepal to hold by-elections in November-end

Kathmandu [Nepal], Aug 3 (ANI): After consultations with political parties, Nepal's Election Commission has decided to hold by-elections in the Himalayan nation on November 30.

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 12:44 IST

Pakistan accountability court turns down NAB request to probe Nawaz

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 03 (ANI): An accountability court here on Friday turned down an application filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) seeking permission to probe the jailed former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in connection with the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 11:23 IST

US imposes new sanctions on Russia for poisoning Sergei Skripal

Washington [US], Aug 03 (ANI): The United States on Friday slapped a new round of sanctions on Russia over the poisoning of former double agent Sergei Skripal in the United Kingdom last year.

