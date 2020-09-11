Afghanistan: Blast in Kandahar kills 2 civilians

Kabul [Afghanistan], September 11 (ANI/Sputnik): A roadside bomb blast in the Kandahar province in the south of Afghanistan killed two civilians, a security source told Sputnik on Friday.

According to the source, the incident took place in the Anjargi area of Shah Walikot district in the afternoon.

Recently, there has been an increase in the number of roadside blasts on civilians, with the government blaming the Taliban radical movement, but the Taliban itself has not commented on such blasts.

The Taliban and the Afghan government delegation are expected to begin peace talks on Saturday. (ANI/Sputnik)

