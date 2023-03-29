Afghanistan: Blast near Taliban-led Foreign Ministry sparks reactions from Afghan politicians

Kabul [Afghanistan], March 28 (ANI): The blast near the Taliban-led Foreign Ministry in Malik Asghar Roundabout in downtown Kabul on Monday has sparked reactions from Afghan politicians and Kabul-based diplomatic missions, Afghanistan-based Tolo News reported.

The suicide attack near a checkpoint on the Taliban-led Foreign Ministry's road, killed at least six, and injured several others including three Islamic Emirate forces.

The Interior Ministry's spokesman Abdul Nafay Takor said the attacker was gunned down reaching his target but explosives attached to his body were detonated, according to Tolo News.

The attack was condemned by former President Hamid Karzai. He said it was against human and Islamic values.

Former chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation, Abdullah Abdullah, also condemned the attack and called it an attack organized by the "enemies of the Afghan people".

He said the attack contradicts all human and Islamic values.

The UN mission in Afghanistan, UNAMA, in a statement condemned the attack and said "it is unacceptable that ordinary Afghans continue to be targeted as they go about their daily lives", Tolo News reported.

The third deputy prime minister under the caretaker Taliban regime, Mawlawi Abdul Kabir, also condemned the attack.



He said that such attacks reveal the real faces of the enemies of Islam and Afghans.

Daesh claimed responsibility for the attack.

At least six civilians were killed and several others, including three Taliban security force personnel, were wounded in a suicide attack near a security checkpoint leading to the Taliban-led foreign ministry in Kabul on Monday, Tolo News reported.

The blast occurred near a security checkpoint in Malik Azghar Square in Kabul, a spokesman for the Kabul security department, Khalid Zadran said.

Monday's incident took place around lunchtime when the city is especially crowded as government office staff leave early for the day during the Islamic holy month of Ramzan.

According to the Khaama Press, the blast happened when the Ministry of foreign affairs employees left their offices.

"In Malik Azghar Square ... a suicide attacker before reaching the target was identified at a checkpoint and killed, but his explosives detonated," said Kabul police spokesperson Khalid Zadran. He said several people were injured, including three Taliban security force members.

Earlier, the eyewitnesses confirmed to Tolo News that a blast happened on Foreign Ministry's road near the Daudzai Trade Center, and they also described it as a heavy explosion.

Meanwhile, the Emergency NGO in Kabul said on Twitter that it received 12 wounded from the blast near Foreign Ministry this afternoon while two other victims were already dead on arrival. (ANI)

