Khandahar [Afghanistan], Sept 28 (ANI): Blast hit a polling centre in Afghanistan southern Khandahar city.
Casualties are feared, Xinhua reported citing an official.
The blast comes hours into voting to elect next president of war-torn Afghanistan.
This comes as the Taliban has threatened voters to stay away from the ongoing elections or face dire consequences. (ANI)
Afghanistan: Blast targets polling centre in Khandahar, casualties feared
ANI | Updated: Sep 28, 2019 10:26 IST
