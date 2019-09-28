Representative image
Afghanistan: Blast targets polling centre in Khandahar, casualties feared

ANI | Updated: Sep 28, 2019 10:26 IST

Khandahar [Afghanistan], Sept 28 (ANI): Blast hit a polling centre in Afghanistan southern Khandahar city.
Casualties are feared, Xinhua reported citing an official.
The blast comes hours into voting to elect next president of war-torn Afghanistan.
This comes as the Taliban has threatened voters to stay away from the ongoing elections or face dire consequences. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 10:13 IST

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 10:08 IST

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 09:02 IST

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 07:03 IST

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 06:45 IST

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 06:15 IST

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 05:46 IST

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 04:47 IST

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 04:44 IST

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 04:21 IST

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 04:04 IST

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 04:01 IST

