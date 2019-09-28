Afghanistan: Blast targets polling centre in Khandahar, casualties feared

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 10:13 IST

ICJ chided Pak for new ordinance in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, says...

Geneva [Switzerland], Sept 28 (ANI): International Commission of Jurists (ICJ) has denounced promulgation of an ordinance by Pakistan government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa which will extend certain powers of the armed forces and said that the implementation of the order will "lead to serious human right