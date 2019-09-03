Afghanistan: Car explosion rocks Kabul

Kabul [Afghanistan], Sep 3 (ANI): A heavy car bomb explosion rocked Afghanistan's capital city of Kabul on Monday, country's Interior Ministry said.

The blast occurred at around 9:45 pm (local time) in Police District 9 (PD9) near the "green village" area, Interior Ministry spokesperson Nusrat Rahimi said, as cited by Tolo News.

It was not immediately clear whether the blast caused any casualties.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

