Afghanistan confirms acting Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit Pakistan for Troika Plus meeting

Kabul [Afghanistan], November 9 (ANI): Afghanistan's acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi will travel to Pakistan on Wednesday on his maiden visit since the Taliban took control over the country.

Taking to Twitter, Abdul Qahar Balkhi, the spokesperson of the Afghan Foreign Ministry, said that delegation will discuss "enhancing ties, economy, transit, refugees and expanding facilities for the movement of people."

"A senior delegation led by FM Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi will travel to Pakistan on Nov 10. The delegation will discuss enhancing ties, economy, transit, refugees & expanding facilities for movement of people, & will include Ministers & working groups from Finance & Trade Ministries," Balkhi tweeted.

Earlier today, the Pakistani media reported that Pakistan has sent a special invitation to Afghanistan's acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi to attend the Troika Plus meeting.



"Special Representatives for Afghanistan from the United States, China, Russia and Pakistan will be meeting on Thursday and we hope that Muttaqi will also be able to attend," The News International quoted an official.

The meeting is scheduled in Islamabad for November 11.

Muttaqi is expected to extend his visit by a day at the conclusion of the Troika Plus meeting and hold bilateral consultations with officials in Pakistan, The News International reported.

While Pakistan has still not recognised the caretaker setup in Afghanistan, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, after his visit to Kabul, had told the media that he had invited Mutaqqi, who had accepted his invitation.

The Troika plus on Afghanistan will be attended by Ambassador Mohammad Sadiq, Pakistan's Special Representative for Afghanistan, Thomas West, the State Department's Special Representative and Deputy Assistant Secretary for Afghanistan, Russia's special envoy for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov and Chinese special envoy for Afghanistan, Yue Xiaoyong, The News International reported. (ANI)

