Afghanistan: Daughter of doctor kidnapped in Mazar-i-Sharif

Mazar-i-Sharif [Afghanistan], November 30 (ANI): Daughter of a physician in Mazar-i-Sharif capital city of Balkh province of Afghanistan has been kidnapped, media report citing a police official said on Monday.

"The kidnapping took place this morning and an investigation has been initiated into the case," senior police official Qari Abdul Hai Abid said, according to Xinhua News Agency.

Quoting father of the kidnapped child Mohammad Dawod Rateb, the news agency reported him as saying: "The eight-years-old Sedra was kidnapped at about 07:00 am local time today in an area close to Balhika private school."



Rateb, who is in charge of the drug addiction section of the Balkh provincial public health department, also said that he had informed police of the abduction and sought early release of his daughter.

Xinhua News also said that this is the second case of abduction in Mazar-i-Shrif over the past two months.

Earlier a well-known psychologist Mohamad Nader Alemi in Mazar-i-Sharif city had been kidnapped, according to the reports. (ANI)

