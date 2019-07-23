Afghanistan demands clarification on Trump's remarks

Kabul [Afghanistan], July 23 (ANI): Afghanistan on Tuesday sought clarification on US President Donald Trump's statements regarding their nation, which were made during his meeting with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan in Washington on Monday.

"If we wanted to fight a war in Afghanistan and win it, I could win that war in a week. I just don't want to kill 10 million people," Trump told Khan during their meeting.

"If I wanted to win that war, Afghanistan would be wiped off the face of the Earth, it would be gone, it would be over in, literally, in 10 days," he added.

"I don't want to go that route. So we're working with Pakistan and others to extricate ourselves. Nor do we want to be policemen, because basically, we're policemen right now. And we're not supposed to be policemen," the US President stated.

Kabul slammed the exchange between the two leaders and said, "The Afghan nation has not and will never allow any foreign power to determine its fate."

"Our cooperation and partnership with the world countries, particularly with the United States, is grounded on common interests and mutual respect. While the Afghan government supports the US efforts for ensuring peace in Afghanistan, the government underscores that foreign heads of state cannot determine Afghanistan's fate in absence of the Afghan leadership. Afghanistan will remain dignified and firm in the global political arena," an official statement added.

"Given the multifaceted relationship between Afghanistan and the United States, the Government of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan calls for clarification on the US President's statements expressed at a meeting with the Pakistan Prime Minister, via diplomatic means and channels," it further said. (ANI)

