Afghanistan: District chief among 3 wounded in roadside bomb blast in Kunduz

Kabul [Afghanistan], Dec 8 (ANI): A roadside bomb blast in Afghanistan's northern province of Kunduz left the governor of Chardara district and two of his bodyguards injured on Sunday, the provincial government said.

Hafizullah Safi, the governor of Chardara district, was on his way to inspect a development project in a village when his car was struck by a roadside bomb planted by the terrorists, provincial government spokesman Esmatullah Muradi told Xinhua news agency.

An investigation into the incident has been initiated, Muradi added. (ANI)

