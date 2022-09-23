Afghanistan: Explosion heard near Wazir Muhammad Akbar Khan Mosque in Kabul

Kabul [Afghanistan], September 23 (ANI): A powerful explosion was heard on Friday near Kabul at Wazir Muhammad Akbar Khan Grand Mosque.

According to initial reports, the explosion occurred when the worshipers were leaving the mosque, reported Tolo News.

So far, there are no numbers available about casualties.

Notably, the explosion comes days after a blast was heard near the Russian Embassy southwest of Kabul city.

The blast resulted in the death of two Russian Embassy staff and the injury of several locals, Taliban spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abdul Qahar Balkhi, said in a tweet.



This explosion happened days after at least 20 people were killed in a blast that rocked a mosque in northwestern Afghanistan during Friday prayers. In recent months, a number of blasts have been reported in the capital city of Kabul, claiming dozens of innocent lives.

Earlier on September 8, one person was killed and four people, including women and children, were injured when a grenade that belonged to the Taliban members in the Faryab province of northern Afghanistan exploded recently.

The grenade explosion occurred in police district 2 of Maimana city, the provincial capital of Faryab, Khaama Press, citing the officials who also said that two people had been detained in connection with the grenade explosion

This series of blasts comes on the heels of one year of the Taliban's brutal rule in Afghanistan. Rights groups said the terror outfit had broken multiple pledges to respect human and women's rights.

After capturing Kabul in August last year, the Islamic authorities have imposed severe restrictions on women's and girls' rights, suppressed the media, and arbitrarily detained, tortured, and summarily executed critics and perceived opponents, among other abuses.

Rights groups say that the Taliban's human rights abuses have brought widespread condemnation and imperilled international efforts to address the country's dire humanitarian situation. (ANI)

