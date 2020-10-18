Afghanistan: Explosion near Ghor Police headquarters

Firozkoh [Afghanistan], October 18 (ANI): A blast took place near Ghor police headquarters in Firozkoh capital of Ghor province on Sunday.

"An explosion occurred close to the police headquarters in Firozkoh, capital of Ghor province," said Aref Aber, a spokesman for Ghor's governor.



The explosion caused casualties which took place at the back of the building of police headquarters. The numbers of casualties are yet not confirmed, reported Tolo News.

None of the groups has claimed responsibility for the attack, including the Taliban.

Afghanistan has witnessed an increase in violence in the wake of the Taliban offensive despite the ongoing talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban in Doha to restore peace in the war-ravaged nation. (ANI)

