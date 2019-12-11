Afghanistan: Explosion occurs near Bagram airbase

Parwan [Afghanistan], Dec 11 (ANI): An explosion occurred near Bagram airbase in Parwan province on Wednesday, Tolo News reported citing security sources.

The incident took place in the early hours.

Earlier, Pajhwok Afghan News has reported that a suicide car bomb has targeted a NATO convoy in Bagram district.

However, a NATO source has rejected the reports of any car bomb attack on its convoy and said that Taliban attempted to attack the hospital being constructed just off the base.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

