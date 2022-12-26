Afghanistan: Explosion reported near police command headquarters in Faizabad

Kabul [Afghanistan], December 26 (ANI): An explosion took place near the provincial police command headquarters in Afghanistan's Faizabad city on Monday, Tolo News reported citing a source.

Citing a source, Tolo News on Monday tweeted, "Badakhshan police chief Mawlawi Abdulhaq Omar was killed in an explosion near the provincial police command headquarters in the city of Faizabad on Monday morning."





Earlier this month, gunmen attacked a hotel in the Shar-e-Naw area of Kabul, as per the Tolo News report. Citing a source, the report said that one Talibani member was killed and three people were injured in the hotel attack on December 12. Citing a source, the report said that there were four attackers and one of them blew himself up at a security gate.

Later, the Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said that the attack on Kabul's attack ended with the killing of three attackers, according to Tolo News. Taliban said that all the hotel guests had been evacuated and no foreign national was killed in the attack. However, two foreigners who jumped from the flat were injured in the attack.

On December 13, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres "strongly" condemned the attack on the Kabul hotel. He expressed his condolences to the families of the victims. Guterres called for taking action against the perpetrators behind the attack, UN Secretary-General Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

"The Secretary-General strongly condemns the attack on 12 December on a Hotel in Kabul, resulting in multiple casualties. The Secretary-General expresses his condolences to the bereaved families and wishes a speedy recovery to those injured," UN Secretary-General Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

"The Secretary-General calls for the perpetrators to be held to account. He reiterates that attacks against civilians and civilian objects are strictly prohibited under international humanitarian law," he added. (ANI)

