Afghanistan: Explosions, gunfire heard close to Taliban's Grand Assembly

Kabul [Afghanistan], July 1 (ANI): Multiple explosions and gunfire were heard near the Loya Jirga hall in the Afghanistan capital Kabul where religious scholars and tribal leaders gathered for the Taliban's grand assembly.

A clash involving light and heavy weaponry began on Thursday afternoon near the place where the Afghan scholars and tribal elders gathered for a Taliban assembly, Khaama Press reported citing sources.

The Loya Jirga hall was the scene of many videos that were simultaneously released on social media, in which gunshots were being heard.

The Taliban security forces merely targeted a suspected armed element in the area, Zabihullah Mujahid, the Taliban spokesman said, claiming the situation was under control.

The assembly of religious scholars was organized in Kabul after months of effort by the Taliban, with over 3,000 scholars present in the gathering to discuss political, economic, and social issues.

The National Liberation Front (NLF) for Afghanistan has claimed responsibility for the clash, reported Khaama Press.

Earlier, in April, NLF, an anti-Taliban group, killed Qari Nusratullah, who had been torturing people in various provinces of Afghanistan for several months in a targeted operation.

National Liberation Front for Afghanistan in its statement said that Qari Nusratullah, commander of the Taliban's "Badri" unit was "torturing the people for several months in Pawan, Kapisa and Panjshir provinces," has been killed in a targeted operation of the Front in Kapisa, reported Payk Media.

The Taliban's swift ascension to power in Afghanistan occurred in mid-August, triggering economic disarray and a dire humanitarian crisis.

The Taliban have instilled fear among women and girls by searching out high-profile women since taking over the city in mid-August. Despite repeated calls from all around the world, the Taliban have failed to deliver its promises on the safety of the Afghan people and their assurance of an inclusive government.

The human rights issues included credible reports of extrajudicial killings by security forces; forced disappearances by antigovernment personnel; torture and cases of cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment or punishment by security forces.

It also includes reports of serious restrictions on free expression and media by the Taliban, including violence against journalists and censorship; severe restrictions on religious freedom; restrictions on the right to leave the country. (ANI)