Afghanistan: Former military officer detained by Taliban, says his family

Kabul [Afghanistan], December 22 (ANI): Former Afghan military officer Adam Khan Matin's family members have expressed angst over his arbitral detention.

Matin's relatives mentioned that the military officer was taken to an unknown location. according to Tolo News.

Earlier Adam Khan Matin served as a deputy commander of the 2017 Pamir Corps in northern Kunduz province under the previous government.

According to his relatives, Taliban forces broke into Matin's home on Friday in PD 12 of Kabul.

"They came here and said, 'we have information that you have vehicles and weapons with you.' After they received the (weapons and vehicle), they gave us a letter. They came again and took us to the police district and said that the letter was not stamped" said Omid Matin, the son of the former military officer.



Earlier, the family alleged that it was not in sync with the general amnesty terms announced by the Taliban.

"Since they announced the general amnesty they should not detain people and they should let the people live a calm life," said Ziba, Matin's wife.

"It is in against the pledge of a general amnesty. Why do they arrest people without any reason?" asked Ghulam Dastagir, a relative of Matin.

Further, Matin's arrest comes amid other allegations that the Taliban are detaining former military officials who were serving in earlier Afghan governments, according to Tolo News.

Earlier, the US, European Union and 20 other countries in a joint statement on Saturday expressed their concerns over the "summary killings and enforced disappearance" in Afghanistan as reported by the Human Rights Watch (HRW).

Further, the joint statement said that the countries are worried by the findings of the HRW report about the alleged killings and disappearances of former members who served in the Afghan security forces. (ANI)

