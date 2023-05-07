Afghanistan: Four people killed, 25 others injured due to heavy rains, flash floods in Nangarhar

Kabul [Afghanistan], May 7 (ANI): Four people were killed and 25 others were injured due to heavy rains and flash floods in Afghanistan's eastern Nangarhar province on Friday night, Khaama Press reported citing the Taliban-led provincial government's statement.

Taliban-led officials said that serious financial and human losses have been caused to the local people due to flash floods, as per the Khaama Press report. According to the Taliban, at least four children were killed and 25 others were injured and around 300 residential houses were badly damaged due to flash floods.

Thousands of acres of agricultural land in Kaama, Lalpur, Goshta, Koz Kunar districts and some other areas of Nangarhar province have been damaged due to the flash floods, as per the news report.



Local residents have shared pictures on social media which showcase the destruction of residential houses caused by heavy rains and flooding in several parts of the province. Local residents have urged aid organisations to help the flood-affected families.

Meanwhile, heavy rains coinciding with strong winds damaged gardens and fruit trees in northern Balkh, Samangan, Takhar, Kunduz and Baghlan provinces, as per the Khaaama Press report. Afghanistan's meteorological department has predicted more rains and floods in 18 provinces of Afghanistan in the coming days.

Earlier in April, Shafiullah Rahimi, a spokesperson for the Taliban-led Ministry of Natural Disaster Management said that at least 29 people were killed across 31 provinces in Afghanistan due to flash floods and earthquakes in the past month, Khaama Press reported. Rahimi said that 29 people have died in 31 provinces of Afghanistan.

He said that there were both material and financial losses due to the natural disasters, including the loss of 848 cattle, 155 residential homes, 1,242 partially damaged homes, and 7,106 acres of agricultural land, Khaama Press reported.

Nine Afghan provinces were previously severely affected by heavy rain, snow, and water, including Balkh, Zabul, Faryab, Uruzgan, Nimroz, Nangarhar, Kunar, Nuristan, and Laghman. More than 756 homes were partially or completely destroyed due to heavy rain. (ANI)

