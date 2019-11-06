Representative Image
Afghanistan: Four police including commander killed in Balkh

ANI | Updated: Nov 06, 2019 19:37 IST

Balkh [Afghanistan], Nov 6 (ANI): Four police personnel including a commander were killed during a Taliban attack in Balkh province, local police confirmed on Wednesday.
"Kalamuddin, the police commander of Charbolak district in Balkh province, died amidst a Taliban attack on the district headquarters," Tolo News quoted Balkh police spokesperson Adil Shah Adil as saying.
Adding that six Taliban terrorists were killed and four others were injured in the clash, the official said that the injured police were taken to 209 Shaheen corps for medical treatment.
Taliban has claimed the responsibility of the attack and claimed the lives of five police including the police commander. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 20:31 IST

