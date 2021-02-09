Afghanistan: Four security personnel killed in Herat bomb blast

Herat [Afghanistan], February 9 (ANI): Four members of the Public Protection Force were killed and one more was injured in a roadside bomb blast in the Herat-Islam Qala highway, the provincial governor Waheed Qatali said on Tuesday, TOLO News reported.

"The members of the Public Protection Force were on patrol when the blast happened," Qatali said, adding that "the bomb was placed by the Taliban."



No one has yet claimed the responsibility for the attack including the Taliban.

Meanwhile, an explosion targeted a vehicle in Macroryan area in Kabul this morning, injured two people, TOLO News reported citing sources.

The attack comes amidst a sharp increase in violence in the country despite the ongoing efforts for peace. (ANI)

