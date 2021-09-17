Afghanistan: Govt employees face financial problems as offices shut down

Kabul [Afghanistan], September 17 (ANI): Government employees are facing financial problems in Afghanistan as government offices have mostly remained closed since the Ashraf Ghani government collapsed last month following the Taliban takeover.

According to residents, they are facing financial problems as government offices have mostly remained closed and their wages have not been paid, Tolo News reported.

Geti, a teacher at a government school, returned to her job a week after the Taliban came to power, but she has not received her salary yet.

“I did not get a salary for two months. I face economic problems. The teachers in my school are the sole breadwinners for their families,” Tolo News quoted Geti as saying.

Residents also voiced concerns over the closure of some offices across the country.

People are waiting to receive their National Identity Card. Enayatullah, a Kabul resident, said, “I came to get my Identity Card. The process has not resumed. I ask that the process begins very soon,” Tolo News reported.

It further reported that the Taliban government's acting Prime Minister Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund earlier on Wednesday ordered all ministries and some other government offices to immediately begin providing services to the people.

It has been over a month when the Taliban captured Kabul after an aggressive and rapid advance against Afghanistan government forces amid the withdrawal of US and NATO troops from the country.

The country plunged into crisis last month after Kabul fell to the Taliban and the democratically elected government of former president Ashraf Ghani collapsed. (ANI)