Afghanistan has serious complaints with Pak for 'promoting extremism': Hamid Karzai

New Delhi [India], Jan 16 (ANI): Afghanistan has serious complaints with the Pakistan government and its military for "promoting extremism" in the region, former Afghan President Hamid Karzai said on Thursday.

"When we became refugees after the Soviet invasion, Pakistani people received us with tremendously open arms. But, we have serious complaints against the Pakistani government and their military institutions for interference in Afghanistan for the promotion of extremism," Karzai said during an interactive session at Raisina Dialogue 2020 here.

The former Afghan president contended India-Pakistan conflict has "impacted" Afghanistan tremendously.

"There is no other way for Afghanistan, we need the peace process to be successful. The India-Pakistan conflict has impacted Afghanistan tremendously. Maintaining a balance has been difficult." Karzai further said. (ANI)

