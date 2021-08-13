Afghanistan hits out at Pak FM Qureshi's statements, says Islamabad should act against safe havens of terrorists

Kabul [Afghanistan], August 13 (ANI): Reacting against Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi's statement on Islamabad being made a "scapegoat" for the mistakes of those in Afghanistan, it's Foreign Ministry said that Islamabad should act against the secure hideouts of terrorists on its soil and cut land access to the Taliban and other terror groups.

Afghan foreign ministry in its statement said that the terrorists are benefiting from safe havens which are being used to insecure Afghanistan, reported The Khaama Press News Agency.

As per the statement, the Taliban with their recent escalation in violence defied their international commitments and are yet to break relations with global terror groups.

"The Islamic Republic of Afghanistan is committed to a negotiated settlement to the crisis in Afghanistan and pleads political solution to the misery," read the statement.



Pakistani FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi has named some unnamed forces to be working against peace in Afghanistan and urged the group to be monitored.

Qureshi said that efforts are going on to hold Pakistan responsible for the situation in Afghanistan which he believes is a faction outside Afghanistan spoiling the peace process, reported The Khaama Press News Agency.

The call on Pakistan to target terrorists' safe haven on its soil comes a day after the US Defense Secretary asked the head of Pakistan's military to eliminate safe hideouts in its border along with Afghanistan.

According to Afghanistan top officials, Pakistan and its Army continue to provide a safe haven to the insurgent groups and their affiliates.

As the Taliban intensified attacks, Afghanistan started urging global organisations and to address the deteriorating situation in the country. (ANI)

