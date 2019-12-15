Afghanistan: Insider attack kills 23 security personnel in Ghazni

Kabul [Afghanistan], Dec 14 (ANI): At least 23 Afghan security personnel were killed in an insider attack in the country's central province of Ghazni on Saturday, head of Provincial Council Nasir Ahmad Faqiri said.

The incident occurred at a checkpoint in Qarabagh district when seven security personnel opened fire on their colleagues while they were asleep, and later ran away with their weapons, Faqiri said, as cited by Xinhua news agency.

Citing a source, Tolo news reported that the attack was carried out by a group of Taliban infiltrators.

However, spokesperson for the Ministry of Defence Fawad Aman has said that the attack claimed the lives of nine Afghan soldiers. (ANI)

