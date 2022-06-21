Afghanistan, Iran reach agreement over Helmand Water Treaty: Taliban

Kabul [Afghanistan], June 21 (ANI): Afghanistan and Iran have reached an agreement over the Helmand River Water Treaty, local media reported quoting a Taliban member.

Water of the Helmand River will be shared with Iran based on the Helmand Water treaty signed in 1973 between the two countries, reported Tolo News.

The 1973 treaty between Afghanistan and Iran states that Kabul will share the water from Helmand River with Tehran at the rate of 26 cubic meters of water per second, or 850 million cubic meters per annum.

Taliban member Barakutullah Aryoubi stated that mutual stations and facilities will be established on both sides of the Helmand River.

"The two sides called for the implementation of the treaty as the problem was within the area covered by the treaty," he added.



Last year after the Taliban came to power in Afghanistan, Iran's foreign ministry had said that the recent political changes in Afghanistan could turn into a strategic threat to Iran's interests.

"If the Taliban with the current thought and format gets established in Afghanistan, it definitely will be a strategic threat against our country's national interests. There is no doubt about it," the General Director of the Iranian foreign ministry's west Asia department, Rasoul Mousavi had said, according to Tolo News.

Mousavi made the statement after confirming the Taliban's recognition of the 1973 Helmand River Treaty.

Former Afghan president Ashraf Ghani had repeatedly said Afghanistan would not give water free of charge to any country, especially to Iran. Ghani had said he will give water to the neighboring countries only in exchange for oil, but will not give it away for free.

Earlier, Helmand provincial council former head Attaullah Afghan also said that the water level has lowered in Helmand River and its water flow into Iran should not be allowed. (ANI)

