Afghanistan journalist assassinated in Ghor province, 6th in two months

Kabul [Afghanistan], January 1 (ANI): Afghanistan journalist Bismillah Adil Aimaq, also a civil society activist in Ghor, was assassinated in an attack by unknown armed men in Dara-e-Taimoor village on the outskirts of Feroz Koh on Friday, the first day of the 2021. He is the sixth journalist killed in two months.

TOLO News quoted Mohammad Aref Abir, Ghor governor's spokesman, as saying that Adil, who was head of a local radio station, Radio Sada-e-Ghor, was killed in an attack by unknown armed men in Dara-e-Taimoor village on the outskirts of Feroz Koh.

On December 21 last year, Afghanistan journalist Rahmatullah Nikzad, also the head of journalists' union in Ghazni province, was killed in an armed attack.



Since November 7, former TOLOnews presenter Yama Siawash, Radio Azadi reporter Elyas Daee, Enekas TV's presenter in Nangarhar Malala Maiwand, and Ariana News presenter Fardin Amini have been killed in different incidents, TOLO News reported.

Last year in November, the journalists had urged the government to launch a probe into the recent attacks that resulted in the deaths of several journalists in the country.

TOLO News quoted the journalists as saying that the lack of attention to the investigation of attacks against media workers will cause severe harm to press freedom in the country. (ANI)

